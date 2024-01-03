Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -102) 13.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's prop bet for Haliburton is 25.5 points, 0.9 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (13.5).

Haliburton's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Wednesday over/under.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Myles Turner's 17.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 7.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 36.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: -149)

The 30.7 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 5.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (36.5).

He has pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.5 points per game this season, 1.0 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Lillard has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

