Wednesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Indiana Pacers (18-14) and the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse features the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton as a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSWI

BSIN, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers' Last Game

On Monday, the Pacers beat the Bucks 122-113, led by Haliburton with 26 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top scorer for the losing side with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 26 9 11 1 1 1 Bennedict Mathurin 25 13 0 0 0 1 Isaiah Jackson 18 9 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.6 points, 12.6 assists and 4.1 boards per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Myles Turner puts up 17.3 points, 7.3 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield puts up 13.0 points, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Obi Toppin posts 11.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Watch Haliburton, Antetokounmpo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 19.4 3.6 12.8 1.0 0.4 2.7 Myles Turner 15.8 5.1 0.6 0.3 2.0 1.4 Aaron Nesmith 12.8 4.0 1.1 1.6 1.2 3.0 Buddy Hield 12.1 3.7 2.5 0.8 0.9 2.9 Bennedict Mathurin 14.5 4.0 1.3 0.5 0.2 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.