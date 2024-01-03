The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Pirates allow to opponents.

In games Providence shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 10-0 overall.

The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 97th.

The Friars score 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates allow (69.0).

Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (38.0%).

Seton Hall has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.0% from the field.

The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 13th.

The Pirates score 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.9).

Seton Hall is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence scored 82.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

The Friars ceded 70.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).

At home, Providence averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.9).

Seton Hall made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha 1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule