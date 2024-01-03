The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his previous game (January 1 win against the Bucks), produced 26 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

In this piece we'll examine Haliburton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.6 21.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 13.5 12.6 13.5 PRA -- 41.3 39.2 PR -- 28.7 25.7 3PM 3.5 3.5 2.8



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 16.5% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.5 per game.

Haliburton's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.2 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are 24th in the league, conceding 119 points per game.

The Bucks allow 44 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

The Bucks are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.3 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are sixth in the NBA, conceding 11.3 makes per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2024 37 26 9 11 1 1 1 12/13/2023 31 22 5 7 1 0 0 12/7/2023 37 27 7 15 3 1 0 11/9/2023 38 29 6 10 5 1 0

