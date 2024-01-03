On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Tyrese Haliburton will clash when the Bucks (24-9) face the Indiana Pacers (18-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 1370.3 1684.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.9 54.4 Fantasy Rank 4 7

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.6 assists, making 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

The Pacers outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 126.4 points per game, first in league, and giving up 124.4 per contest, 29th in NBA) and have a +64 scoring differential.

Indiana loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It collects 40.4 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 42.9.

The Pacers connect on 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 4.1 more than their opponents.

Indiana forces 13.3 turnovers per game (13th in league) while committing 12.9 (13th in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.7 points, 11.4 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, making 60.3% of shots from the floor (sixth in league).

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 124.6 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 119 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +184 scoring differential overall.

The 44.5 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 10th in the NBA. Its opponents grab 44 per outing.

The Bucks hit 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 38% from deep (fifth-best in the NBA). They are making three more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 11.3 per game while shooting 32.9%.

Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13 (15th in NBA play) while forcing 11.6 (28th in the league).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game 4.5 6.3 Usage Percentage 26.7% 33.8% True Shooting Pct 63.3% 64.3% Total Rebound Pct 6.8% 18.0% Assist Pct 51.1% 28.2%

