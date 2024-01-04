The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Governors allow to opponents.
  • In games Bellarmine shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
  • The Governors are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 325th.
  • The 68.5 points per game the Knights record are only 3.1 more points than the Governors give up (65.4).
  • When Bellarmine scores more than 65.4 points, it is 4-3.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • Bellarmine is posting 75 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (65.2).
  • In 2023-24, the Knights are surrendering 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 79.1.
  • In home games, Bellarmine is draining 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (7.2). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (30.9%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Utah L 85-43 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/22/2023 @ BYU L 101-59 Marriott Center
12/30/2023 @ High Point L 90-85 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/4/2024 Austin Peay - Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 Lipscomb - Freedom Hall
1/11/2024 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

