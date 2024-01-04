How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Jacksonville vs FGCU (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Lipscomb vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- North Florida vs Stetson (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Governors allow to opponents.
- In games Bellarmine shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Governors are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 325th.
- The 68.5 points per game the Knights record are only 3.1 more points than the Governors give up (65.4).
- When Bellarmine scores more than 65.4 points, it is 4-3.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- Bellarmine is posting 75 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (65.2).
- In 2023-24, the Knights are surrendering 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 79.1.
- In home games, Bellarmine is draining 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (7.2). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (30.9%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah
|L 85-43
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|L 101-59
|Marriott Center
|12/30/2023
|@ High Point
|L 90-85
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/4/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
