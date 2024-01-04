The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Governors allow to opponents.

In games Bellarmine shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Governors are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 325th.

The 68.5 points per game the Knights record are only 3.1 more points than the Governors give up (65.4).

When Bellarmine scores more than 65.4 points, it is 4-3.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine is posting 75 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (65.2).

In 2023-24, the Knights are surrendering 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 79.1.

In home games, Bellarmine is draining 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (7.2). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (30.9%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule