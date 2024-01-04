Thursday's game features the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) and the Bellarmine Knights (5-7) clashing at F&M Bank Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-60 win for heavily favored Austin Peay according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Knights won their last game 70-66 against Ohio on Saturday.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 72, Bellarmine 60

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

Against the Wofford Terriers on December 2, the Knights secured their signature win of the season, a 61-59 road victory.

Bellarmine 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 on the road over Wofford (No. 228) on December 2

70-66 at home over Ohio (No. 304) on December 30

64-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 349) on November 29

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74) Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG% Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Claire Knies: 8.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights are being outscored by 10.8 points per game, with a -129 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.0 points per game (204th in college basketball), and give up 75.8 per contest (336th in college basketball).

At home the Knights are putting up 70.0 points per game, 8.6 more than they are averaging away (61.4).

In 2023-24 Bellarmine is conceding 30.1 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than on the road (88.3).

