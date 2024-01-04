The Austin Peay Governors (7-7) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (5-7) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ASUN action.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights' 65.0 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 62.8 the Governors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bellarmine is 4-4.
  • Austin Peay has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
  • The Governors put up 64.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Knights allow.
  • Austin Peay is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.8 points.
  • When Bellarmine allows fewer than 64.9 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Governors are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Knights allow to opponents (42.1%).

Bellarmine Leaders

  • Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
  • Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)
  • Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%
  • Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
  • Claire Knies: 8.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Bellarmine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Detroit Mercy L 59-49 Knights Hall
12/21/2023 @ Akron L 88-65 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 Ohio W 70-66 Knights Hall
1/4/2024 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
1/13/2024 Eastern Kentucky - Knights Hall

