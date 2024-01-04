Boone County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Boone County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walton-Verona High School at Eminence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Eminence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.