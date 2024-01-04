The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • Eastern Kentucky is 4-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons sit at 304th.
  • The Colonels put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 73.2 the Bisons allow.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 4-4 when it scores more than 73.2 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Eastern Kentucky is scoring 23.6 more points per game at home (93.1) than away (69.5).
  • At home, the Colonels concede 74.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 86.3.
  • Eastern Kentucky knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Troy L 88-81 Trojan Arena
12/23/2023 @ Alabama L 111-67 Coleman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Purdue L 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/4/2024 Lipscomb - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/6/2024 Austin Peay - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/11/2024 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

