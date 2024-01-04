The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

Eastern Kentucky is 4-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Colonels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons sit at 304th.

The Colonels put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 73.2 the Bisons allow.

Eastern Kentucky is 4-4 when it scores more than 73.2 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Eastern Kentucky is scoring 23.6 more points per game at home (93.1) than away (69.5).

At home, the Colonels concede 74.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 86.3.

Eastern Kentucky knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule