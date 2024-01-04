Thursday's contest between the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals (12-2) and the Duke Blue Devils (9-4) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 69-66 based on our computer prediction, with Louisville coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on January 4.

The Cardinals enter this game following a 77-72 victory against Miami (FL) on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Louisville vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 69, Duke 66

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best victory this season came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Cardinals secured the 81-70 win at a neutral site on November 26.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Louisville has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

The Cardinals have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 26

59-51 at home over Washington (No. 36) on December 20

77-72 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 31

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 62) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 78) on November 12

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Nyla Harris: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.0 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.0 FG% Nina Rickards: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Sydney Taylor: 9.9 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +224 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per outing (91st in college basketball).

The Cardinals are putting up 79.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (70.0).

In 2023-24, Louisville is ceding 50.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 68.8.

