Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
Will Luke Schenn light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Schenn has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.