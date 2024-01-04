The Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

In games Morehead State shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Eagles sit at ninth.

The Eagles score 78.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 77.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

Morehead State is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Morehead State has played better when playing at home this season, scoring 92.3 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, the Eagles are allowing 51.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 72.1.

Morehead State is making 12.0 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 4.0 more threes and 8.6% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.0 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule