The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' (5-8) OVC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Morehead State Eagles (6-6) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 66.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles give up.

Tennessee Tech is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Morehead State is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.

The 66.3 points per game the Eagles put up are only 1.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.8).

Morehead State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Tennessee Tech is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

The Eagles are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (46.2%).

The Golden Eagles shoot 40.6% from the field, just 2.6% higher than the Eagles allow.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Veronica Charles: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Blessing King: 5.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

Morehead State Schedule