How to Watch the Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' (5-8) OVC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Morehead State Eagles (6-6) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET.
Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 66.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles give up.
- Tennessee Tech is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
- Morehead State is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.
- The 66.3 points per game the Eagles put up are only 1.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.8).
- Morehead State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
- Tennessee Tech is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Eagles are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (46.2%).
- The Golden Eagles shoot 40.6% from the field, just 2.6% higher than the Eagles allow.
Morehead State Leaders
- Katie Novik: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Veronica Charles: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
- Blessing King: 5.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 74-48
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/18/2023
|Davis & Elkins
|W 83-28
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 64-61
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
