The Bradley Braves (4-8) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at CFSB Center.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves put up 15.6 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Racers give up (78.8).
  • Murray State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The Racers record 24.5 more points per game (93.8) than the Braves give up (69.3).
  • When Murray State scores more than 69.3 points, it is 8-2.
  • Bradley has a 4-8 record when allowing fewer than 93.8 points.
  • The Racers shoot 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Braves concede defensively.
  • The Braves make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Racers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Murray State Leaders

  • Katelyn Young: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
  • Hannah McKay: 11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60.9 FG%
  • Haven Ford: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Little Rock W 98-79 CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Western Carolina W 89-79 Ramsey Center
12/30/2023 Valparaiso W 90-62 CFSB Center
1/4/2024 Bradley - CFSB Center
1/6/2024 Illinois State - CFSB Center
1/11/2024 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center

