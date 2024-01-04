How to Watch the Murray State vs. Bradley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bradley Braves (4-8) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at CFSB Center.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison
- The Braves put up 15.6 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Racers give up (78.8).
- Murray State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
- The Racers record 24.5 more points per game (93.8) than the Braves give up (69.3).
- When Murray State scores more than 69.3 points, it is 8-2.
- Bradley has a 4-8 record when allowing fewer than 93.8 points.
- The Racers shoot 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Braves concede defensively.
- The Braves make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Racers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Murray State Leaders
- Katelyn Young: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
- Hannah McKay: 11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60.9 FG%
- Haven Ford: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Little Rock
|W 98-79
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 89-79
|Ramsey Center
|12/30/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 90-62
|CFSB Center
|1/4/2024
|Bradley
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|Illinois State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.