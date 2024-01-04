How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024
The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run at the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.
Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Norse have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Penguins' opponents have hit.
- Northern Kentucky has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Penguins are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Norse sit at 306th.
- The Norse average just 3.0 more points per game (72.4) than the Penguins allow (69.4).
- When Northern Kentucky scores more than 69.4 points, it is 7-1.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Northern Kentucky has played better when playing at home this season, scoring 82.0 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Norse have played better at home this season, ceding 66.7 points per game, compared to 74.5 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Northern Kentucky has performed better at home this season, sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 92-56
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 73-60
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
