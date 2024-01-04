The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run at the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Norse have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Penguins' opponents have hit.

Northern Kentucky has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Penguins are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Norse sit at 306th.

The Norse average just 3.0 more points per game (72.4) than the Penguins allow (69.4).

When Northern Kentucky scores more than 69.4 points, it is 7-1.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Northern Kentucky has played better when playing at home this season, scoring 82.0 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Norse have played better at home this season, ceding 66.7 points per game, compared to 74.5 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Northern Kentucky has performed better at home this season, sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule