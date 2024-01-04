Will Phillip Tomasino Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
Should you bet on Phillip Tomasino to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Tomasino stats and insights
- In three of 30 games this season, Tomasino has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Flames this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Tomasino has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Tomasino averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Tomasino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|2
|2
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
