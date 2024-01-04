How to Watch the Predators vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Watch along on ESPN+ and BSSO as the Predators look to knock off the Flames.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|Flames
|4-2 NAS
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|Predators
|4-2 CGY
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
- The Predators rank 14th in the league with 117 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|38
|18
|24
|42
|42
|28
|58.3%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|38
|15
|17
|32
|14
|33
|52.4%
|Roman Josi
|38
|8
|22
|30
|25
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|38
|9
|20
|29
|20
|9
|50%
|Colton Sissons
|38
|11
|9
|20
|9
|16
|51.4%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have allowed 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.
- The Flames' 110 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flames are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Blake Coleman
|37
|14
|13
|27
|19
|26
|42.4%
|Nazem Kadri
|37
|10
|16
|26
|31
|23
|48.5%
|Elias Lindholm
|37
|8
|16
|24
|16
|24
|55.1%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|37
|11
|12
|23
|15
|9
|33.3%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|37
|8
|13
|21
|36
|16
|-
