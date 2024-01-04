On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Roman Josi going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in eight of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has taken 11 shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:31 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 26:51 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 25:01 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:14 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:31 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

