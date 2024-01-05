Bruce Brown's Indiana Pacers face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Brown tallied 15 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 142-130 win against the Bucks.

We're going to look at Brown's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.8 10.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 5.3 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.0 PRA -- 19.4 18.3 PR -- 16.5 15.3



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Hawks

Brown is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

Brown's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 123.2 points per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 28.6 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 30 13 0 3 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.