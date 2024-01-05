Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Clay County High School vs. North Laurel High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup in London, KY on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), with North Laurel High School hosting Clay County High School.
Clay County vs. North Laurel Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: London, KY
