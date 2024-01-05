Lee County High School will host Estill County High School in District 56 action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Estill County vs. Lee County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Beattyville, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

