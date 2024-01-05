Hardin County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hardin County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Hardin High School at Central Hardin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Radcliff, KY
- Conference: District 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
