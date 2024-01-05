Jefferson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Jefferson County, Kentucky today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Highlands Latin School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Male High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
