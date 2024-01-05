On Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

The Lakers score 113.7 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 114.6 (16th in the league) for a -31 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies put up 106.9 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 113.4 per contest (13th in NBA). They have a -224 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

These teams score a combined 220.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow 228 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than the total for this matchup.

Los Angeles has covered 15 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

Memphis has put together a 13-21-0 record against the spread this year.

Lakers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2000 +1000 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

