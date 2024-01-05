The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) match up against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James of the Lakers is a player to watch in this game.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers lost to the Heat on Wednesday, 110-96. Anthony Davis scored a team-high 29 points (and added six assists and 17 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 29 17 6 3 5 0 Austin Reaves 24 5 8 0 0 2 Max Christie 14 5 0 0 0 2

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Raptors on Wednesday, 116-111. Ja Morant scored a team-high 28 points (and contributed nine assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 28 8 9 1 0 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24 4 0 1 4 4 Desmond Bane 22 4 8 0 0 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 3.3 assists and 12.4 boards per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

James puts up 24.8 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves is posting 15.3 points, 5 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Taurean Prince is putting up 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Christian Wood's numbers for the season are 7.1 points, 1 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in league).

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 20.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Santi Aldama averages 10.9 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists, making 45% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Bismack Biyombo averages 5.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

David Roddy's numbers for the season are 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 25.6 11.2 3.9 1.3 2.6 0.6 Desmond Bane MEM 23.7 4.1 5.2 0.5 0.3 3.4 LeBron James LAL 21.8 6.2 8.3 0.9 0.6 1.7 Ja Morant MEM 20.5 4.3 6.6 0.6 0.4 1.1 Austin Reaves LAL 17.4 3.8 5.2 0.7 0.2 1.9 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 18.3 5.1 1.1 1.2 1.4 1.6

