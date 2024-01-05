Marshall County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Marshall County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Covenant Christian Academy at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.