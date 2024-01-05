Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Meade County High School vs. Campbellsville High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 5, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET, Campbellsville High School will meet Meade County High School in Campbellsville, KY.
Meade County vs. Campbellsville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
