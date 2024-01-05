Crittenden County High School hosts Muhlenberg County High School at 6:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muhlenberg Co. vs. Crittenden Co. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Marion, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.