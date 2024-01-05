The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) hope to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Truist Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 74.2 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Norse give up to opponents.

Green Bay is 5-0 when it scores more than 76.7 points.

Northern Kentucky is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.

The Norse score 63.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up.

When Northern Kentucky totals more than 58.8 points, it is 2-5.

Green Bay has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.2 points.

This year the Norse are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Phoenix give up.

The Phoenix shoot 49.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Norse allow.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 48.8 FG%

12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 48.8 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40)

10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40) Noelle Hubert: 5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Allison Basye: 6.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Northern Kentucky Schedule