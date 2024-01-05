How to Watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) hope to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Truist Arena.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 74.2 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Norse give up to opponents.
- Green Bay is 5-0 when it scores more than 76.7 points.
- Northern Kentucky is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.
- The Norse score 63.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up.
- When Northern Kentucky totals more than 58.8 points, it is 2-5.
- Green Bay has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.2 points.
- This year the Norse are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Phoenix give up.
- The Phoenix shoot 49.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Norse allow.
Northern Kentucky Leaders
- Carter McCray: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 48.8 FG%
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40)
- Noelle Hubert: 5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Allison Basye: 6.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 83-42
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Oakland
|L 89-79
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/1/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|L 67-55
|Calihan Hall
|1/5/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|Milwaukee
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.