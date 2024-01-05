The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) hope to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Truist Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix's 74.2 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Norse give up to opponents.
  • Green Bay is 5-0 when it scores more than 76.7 points.
  • Northern Kentucky is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.
  • The Norse score 63.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up.
  • When Northern Kentucky totals more than 58.8 points, it is 2-5.
  • Green Bay has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.2 points.
  • This year the Norse are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Phoenix give up.
  • The Phoenix shoot 49.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Norse allow.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

  • Carter McCray: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 48.8 FG%
  • Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40)
  • Noelle Hubert: 5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
  • Allison Basye: 6.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 83-42 Murphy Athletic Center
12/29/2023 @ Oakland L 89-79 Athletics Center O'rena
1/1/2024 @ Detroit Mercy L 67-55 Calihan Hall
1/5/2024 Green Bay - Truist Arena
1/7/2024 Milwaukee - Truist Arena
1/14/2024 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.