At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, January 5, 2024, the Indiana Pacers (19-14) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Hawks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pacers' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 126.9 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 124.6 per outing (29th in the league).

The Hawks have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 122.8 points per game (third in league) and conceding 123.2 (28th in NBA).

The teams average 249.7 points per game combined, 12.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 247.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Indiana has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

Atlanta has covered eight times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +5000 - Hawks +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.