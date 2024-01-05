The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 127 - Hawks 121

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)

Pacers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-5.5)

Pacers (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (263.5)



Under (263.5) Computer Predicted Total: 248.4

The Pacers (19-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.6% of the time, 33.4% more often than the Hawks (8-25-0) this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 8-6 against the spread compared to the 1-6 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 69.7% of the time this season (23 out of 33). That's more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (21 out of 33).

The Pacers have a .562 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-7) this season, better than the .312 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (5-11).

Pacers Performance Insights

Although the Pacers are surrendering 124.6 points per game (second-worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been excellent, as they rank best in the league by posting 126.9 points per game.

While Indiana ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 40.5 (second-worst), it ranks 10th in the league with 42.9 rebounds allowed per game.

The Pacers have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking best in the NBA with 30.7 dimes per game.

So far this season, Indiana is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.3 turnovers per contest (13th-ranked).

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Pacers, who are draining 14.7 threes per game (fifth-best in NBA) and shooting 38.4% from three-point land (fourth-best).

