The Atlanta Hawks (12-16), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, face the Indiana Pacers (14-13). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSE

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 24.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 16.5 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown posts 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 30.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield averages 13.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin posts 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is averaging 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game. He's also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).

Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He's draining 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Clint Capela gives the Hawks 11.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in league).

Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pacers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Pacers Hawks 127.1 Points Avg. 122.8 126.1 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 50.5% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.8% Three Point % 37.8%

