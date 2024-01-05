The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 50.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

In games Indiana shoots higher than 50.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The 126.9 points per game the Pacers score are just 3.7 more points than the Hawks allow (123.2).

Indiana has a 14-6 record when putting up more than 123.2 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are scoring 128.4 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (125.3).

In home games, Indiana is ceding 6.8 fewer points per game (121.3) than when playing on the road (128.1).

The Pacers are sinking 16.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 6.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.2 threes per game, 34.9% three-point percentage).

Pacers Injuries