How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, the Pacers have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 50.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 50.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
- The 126.9 points per game the Pacers score are just 3.7 more points than the Hawks allow (123.2).
- Indiana has a 14-6 record when putting up more than 123.2 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers are scoring 128.4 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (125.3).
- In home games, Indiana is ceding 6.8 fewer points per game (121.3) than when playing on the road (128.1).
- The Pacers are sinking 16.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 6.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.2 threes per game, 34.9% three-point percentage).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bruce Brown
|Questionable
|Knee
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
