Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +106) 13.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Friday's points prop bet for Haliburton is 27.5 points. That's 2.7 more than his season average of 24.8.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Haliburton's year-long assist average -- 12.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (13.5).

Haliburton's 3.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Myles Turner's 17.2-point scoring average is 2.3 less than Friday's over/under.

He collects 7.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday.

He has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +116) 11.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +110)

Young is averaging 28.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 lower than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Young averages 11.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Young's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 21.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 4.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Murray has averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.