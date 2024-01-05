How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, January 5
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one matchup on today's Serie A schedule, Genoa CFC taking on Bologna.
Searching for how to watch Serie A action? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Bologna vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC makes the trip to take on Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (+105)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+300)
- Draw: (+200)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.