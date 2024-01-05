Simpson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Simpson County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Simpson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin-Simpson High School at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elkton, KY
- Conference: District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
