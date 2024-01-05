How to Watch UConn vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will try to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UConn Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 42% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.
- The Huskies average 83.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 71.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- When UConn scores more than 71.9 points, it is 11-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 228th.
- The Bulldogs' 82.2 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies give up.
- When Butler allows fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (70.1).
- The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, UConn fared better in home games last season, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).
- At home, Butler made 7 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|W 85-56
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/14/2024
|Georgetown
|-
|XL Center
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|L 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/13/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.