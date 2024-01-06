Alec Pierce has a good matchup when his Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans in Week 18 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Texans allow 240.4 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Pierce's stat line this season displays 32 catches for 514 yards and two scores. He averages 32.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 61 times.

Pierce vs. the Texans

Pierce vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 23.3 REC YPG / REC TD

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Texans allow 240.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans' defense is ranked first in the league with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pierce has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (eight of 16).

Pierce has 11.1% of his team's target share (61 targets on 550 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.4 yards per target (43rd in league play), racking up 514 yards on 61 passes thrown his way.

Pierce has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 16 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (5.6%).

Pierce has been targeted six times in the red zone (9.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/31/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 1 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

