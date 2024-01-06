Barren County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Barren County, Kentucky. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Barren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ohio County High School at Glasgow High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whites Creek High School at Barren County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
