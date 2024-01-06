Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Barren County, Kentucky. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ohio County High School at Glasgow High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6

12:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Whites Creek High School at Barren County High School