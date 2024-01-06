Saturday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) versus the Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) at Freedom Hall should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Lipscomb. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 74, Bellarmine 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-2.2)

Lipscomb (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Bellarmine has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Lipscomb is 10-3-0. The Knights are 7-6-0 and the Bisons are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Bellarmine is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games, while Lipscomb has gone 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ASUN Predictions

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights' -83 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.4 points per game (311th in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per outing (241st in college basketball).

Bellarmine loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It is collecting 33.0 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.6 per contest.

Bellarmine makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.6 on average.

The Knights score 90.1 points per 100 possessions (284th in college basketball), while giving up 96.9 points per 100 possessions (319th in college basketball).

Bellarmine and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Knights commit 10.6 per game (85th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (256th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.