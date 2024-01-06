The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will try to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bisons allow to opponents.

Bellarmine has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Bisons are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Knights sit at 327th.

The 68.4 points per game the Knights record are 5.2 fewer points than the Bisons allow (73.6).

Bellarmine has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Bellarmine is putting up 8.6 more points per game (73.8) than it is in away games (65.2).

The Knights surrender 64.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 79.1 in away games.

At home, Bellarmine is averaging 1.1 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.2). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule