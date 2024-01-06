The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will try to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lipscomb Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline FanDuel Lipscomb (-2.5) 147.5 -142 +116

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends

Bellarmine has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Knights have an ATS record of 4-4-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

Lipscomb has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of seven out of the Bisons' 15 games this season have gone over the point total.

