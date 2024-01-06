Saturday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) versus the Bellarmine Knights (5-8) at Allen Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-60 in favor of Lipscomb, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Knights enter this contest after a 65-63 loss to Austin Peay on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 75, Bellarmine 60

Other ASUN Predictions

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

The Knights' signature win this season came in a 61-59 victory over the Wofford Terriers on December 2.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bellarmine 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 on the road over Wofford (No. 226) on December 2

70-66 at home over Ohio (No. 295) on December 30

64-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 351) on November 29

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (23-for-65)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (23-for-65) Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (24-for-82)

9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (24-for-82) Miyah Brown: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.1 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.1 FG% Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights are being outscored by 10.1 points per game, with a -131 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (202nd in college basketball), and allow 74.9 per outing (331st in college basketball).

At home, the Knights average 70 points per game. On the road, they score 61.6.

In 2023-24 Bellarmine is allowing 27.2 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than away (85.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.