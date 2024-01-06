Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) face the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) in a clash of ASUN teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Hayley Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miyah Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Claire Knies: 8.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Bella Vinson: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
