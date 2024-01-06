The Los Angeles Rams versus the San Francisco 49ers is one of many strong options on the Week 18 NFL slate.

If you're looking for NFL prop bets for this week's games, we're here to assist you. Scroll down and you'll find NFL player props for each and every contest.

Steelers at Ravens

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!) Najee Harris Props: 62.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 2.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Texans at Colts

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 6

8:15 PM ET on January 6 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!) Gardner Minshew Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) C.J. Stroud Props: 257.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Falcons at Saints

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derek Carr Props: 238.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

238.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Bijan Robinson Props: 57.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 20.5 REC YDS (O:-120 | U:-111)

Browns at Bengals

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Jets at Patriots

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Vikings at Lions

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jared Goff Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Jaguars at Titans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Buccaneers at Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Baker Mayfield Props: 225.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 6.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

Cowboys at Commanders

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Sam Howell Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Dak Prescott Props: 269.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Chiefs at Chargers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Rams at 49ers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bears at Packers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jordan Love Props: 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Justin Fields Props: 196.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 55.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Seahawks at Cardinals

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) James Conner Props: 70.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 12.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

70.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 12.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Geno Smith Props: 261.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Broncos at Raiders

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Eagles at Giants

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Saquon Barkley Props: 62.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bills at Dolphins

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on January 7

8:20 PM ET on January 7 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Tua Tagovailoa Props: 265.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

265.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Josh Allen Props: 245.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

