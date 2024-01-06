Clark County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Clark County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
