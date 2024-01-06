Houston (9-7) will face off against their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) in a matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Texans favored to win by 1 point. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Texans/Colts matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Colts vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have led seven times, have been losing six times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Texans have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in nine games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Houston's offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Colts have won the second quarter six times, been outscored six times, and tied four times in 16 games this season.

The Texans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

Houston's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Colts have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in 10 games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In 16 games this year, the Texans have won the third quarter four times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Houston is averaging 3.7 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

The Texans have won the fourth quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Houston's offense is averaging seven points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

Colts vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Colts have had the lead nine times and have been losing seven times.

The Texans have been leading after the first half in 10 games, have been behind after the first half in five games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

In 16 games this year, the Colts have won the second half five times (3-2 record in those games), been outscored nine times (4-5), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

In 16 games this year, the Texans have won the second half seven times (4-3 record in those games), been outscored seven times (3-4), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Houston's offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 12.2 points on average in the second half.

