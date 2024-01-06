Colts vs. Texans Injury Report — Week 18
Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Houston Texans (9-7) on Saturday, January 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kick-off at 8:15 PM .
Colts vs. Texans Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Colts in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Last time out, the Colts won 23-20 over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Texans head into this matchup following a 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in their last game.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Forearm
|Questionable
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Taven Bryan
|DT
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Tyquan Lewis
|DE
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Quenton Nelson
|OG
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Isaiah Land
|LB
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Houston Texans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|Hip
|Questionable
|Sheldon Rankins
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Greenard
|DE
|Ankle
|Out
|Andrew Beck
|FB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Noah Brown
|WR
|Back
|Out
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Laremy Tunsil
|OT
|Groin
|Questionable
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
Rep the Texans or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colts Season Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Colts are putting up 335.3 total yards per contest (15th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL defensively (352.6 total yards given up per game).
- With 23.6 points per game on offense, the Colts rank 10th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 24.5 points per contest.
- The Colts rank 20th in the NFL with 220.8 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 17th with 224.8 passing yards given up per game on defense.
- Indianapolis is compiling 114.5 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 127.8 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.
- After forcing 24 turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over 21 times (17th in NFL) this season, the Colts have the 11th-ranked turnover margin of +3.
Colts vs. Texans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Texans (-1)
- Moneyline: Texans (-120), Colts (+100)
- Total: 47.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Texans-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.