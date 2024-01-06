Colts vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) are listed as slight, 1-point underdogs in a home AFC South matchup with the Houston Texans (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium. For this game, the total has been set at 47.5 points.
Before the Texans take on the Colts, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The Colts' betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Texans.
Colts vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texans (-1)
|47.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Texans (-1.5)
|47.5
|-120
|+102
Indianapolis vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Colts vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Indianapolis is 9-7-0 this season.
- The Colts have an ATS record of 4-6 as 1-point underdogs or more.
- There have been 11 Indianapolis games (out of 16) that hit the over this season.
- Houston has an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- As a 1-point favorite or greater, the Texans have two wins ATS (2-5).
- Houston games have hit the over on six of 16 occasions (37.5%).
